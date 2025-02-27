Court Drama: Hipgnosis vs. Barry Manilow in a $1.5M Payments Dispute

In a legal clash over a $1.5 million bonus payment, London's High Court ruled that music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund cannot pursue legal action against singer Barry Manilow in Britain. However, the court allowed Hipgnosis to continue its lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties.

The dispute stems from a $7.5 million agreement in 2020, where Hipgnosis acquired Manilow's music rights, including hits like "Mandy" and "Copacabana". While Manilow was entitled to additional payments if revenues increased substantially, disagreements led to legal action both in London and the U.S.

Judge Marcus Smith decided that the choice of venue for the $1.5 million dispute rested with Manilow, putting that part of the case on hold in Britain. Meanwhile, Hipgnosis plans to resolve their issues with Manilow's royalties and emphasizes an amicable settlement.

