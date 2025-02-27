Left Menu

Court Drama: Hipgnosis vs. Barry Manilow in a $1.5M Payments Dispute

Hipgnosis Songs Fund cannot sue Barry Manilow in Britain over a $1.5 million bonus payment dispute, but can proceed with its case concerning unpaid royalties. The dispute involves a 2020 deal for Manilow's music catalogue, with the U.S. chosen for litigation by Manilow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a legal clash over a $1.5 million bonus payment, London's High Court ruled that music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund cannot pursue legal action against singer Barry Manilow in Britain. However, the court allowed Hipgnosis to continue its lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties.

The dispute stems from a $7.5 million agreement in 2020, where Hipgnosis acquired Manilow's music rights, including hits like "Mandy" and "Copacabana". While Manilow was entitled to additional payments if revenues increased substantially, disagreements led to legal action both in London and the U.S.

Judge Marcus Smith decided that the choice of venue for the $1.5 million dispute rested with Manilow, putting that part of the case on hold in Britain. Meanwhile, Hipgnosis plans to resolve their issues with Manilow's royalties and emphasizes an amicable settlement.

