Delhi Court Seeks 26/11 Trial Records Amid Tahawwur Rana's Imminent Extradition

A Delhi court has moved to secure trial records linked to the 26/11 terror attacks from a Mumbai court, as the extradition process for suspect Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US nears completion.

The directive, issued by District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, mandates the acquisition of pertinent documents to aid the ongoing investigation, following a request by the National Investigation Agency.

This action aligns with the US Supreme Court's recent dismissal of Rana's petition against extradition to India, implicating him in the deadly 2008 attacks orchestrated by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group.

(With inputs from agencies.)