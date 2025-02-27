Justice Served: Dowry Death Verdict Delivered
A court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and his parents to seven years each for the dowry-related killing of his wife, Sonam, in 2021. The ruling includes fines for each convict, with investigations having cleared one accused of involvement.
In a landmark judgment, a court sentenced a man, Rukum, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and his parents to seven years each, following the dowry-related murder of his wife, Sonam, in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, officials stated.
Sonam was married to Rukum in September 2020, and despite substantial dowry, including cash, gold, and household articles, Sonam was harassed by Rukum and his family for additional dowry in the form of a gold chain and a bike, as per the prosecution's evidence.
The tragic case, resulting in Sonam's death within nine months of marriage, led to charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Despite multiple accusations, the investigation absolved one accused of involvement. The court directed half of the collected fine towards Sonam's mother as compensation.
