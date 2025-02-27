Left Menu

Justice Served: Dowry Death Verdict Delivered

A court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and his parents to seven years each for the dowry-related killing of his wife, Sonam, in 2021. The ruling includes fines for each convict, with investigations having cleared one accused of involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:36 IST
Justice Served: Dowry Death Verdict Delivered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a court sentenced a man, Rukum, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and his parents to seven years each, following the dowry-related murder of his wife, Sonam, in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, officials stated.

Sonam was married to Rukum in September 2020, and despite substantial dowry, including cash, gold, and household articles, Sonam was harassed by Rukum and his family for additional dowry in the form of a gold chain and a bike, as per the prosecution's evidence.

The tragic case, resulting in Sonam's death within nine months of marriage, led to charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Despite multiple accusations, the investigation absolved one accused of involvement. The court directed half of the collected fine towards Sonam's mother as compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025