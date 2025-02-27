Travel Ban Lifted for Influencer Brothers Amidst Controversy
Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, charged with human trafficking in Romania, have had their travel ban lifted and are heading to the United States. Both former kickboxers, the Tates are dual US-British citizens known for their online following and support for President Donald Trump.
A travel ban has been lifted for influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who were charged with human trafficking in Romania. Heading to the United States, officials announced the lift on Thursday.
Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, both former kickboxers, are well-known for their vast online followership and staunch support for former President Donald Trump. As dual US-British citizens, uncertainty looms over the conditions under which they were allowed to leave Romania.
In late 2022, the Tate brothers, along with two Romanian women, faced charges from the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, accused of forming a criminal group for human trafficking in Romania, the US, and Britain. Despite legal challenges, the case remains open, and a separate lawsuit hangs over the brothers in Romania.
(With inputs from agencies.)
