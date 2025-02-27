Left Menu

Travel Ban Lifted for Influencer Brothers Amidst Controversy

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, charged with human trafficking in Romania, have had their travel ban lifted and are heading to the United States. Both former kickboxers, the Tates are dual US-British citizens known for their online following and support for President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:52 IST
Travel Ban Lifted for Influencer Brothers Amidst Controversy

A travel ban has been lifted for influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who were charged with human trafficking in Romania. Heading to the United States, officials announced the lift on Thursday.

Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, both former kickboxers, are well-known for their vast online followership and staunch support for former President Donald Trump. As dual US-British citizens, uncertainty looms over the conditions under which they were allowed to leave Romania.

In late 2022, the Tate brothers, along with two Romanian women, faced charges from the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, accused of forming a criminal group for human trafficking in Romania, the US, and Britain. Despite legal challenges, the case remains open, and a separate lawsuit hangs over the brothers in Romania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025