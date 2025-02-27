Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Rescue teams are intensifying efforts to save eight people trapped in the SLBC tunnel for over five days, cutting through the tunnel boring machine and removing debris.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad reported progress in clearing a damaged conveyor belt to facilitate rescue efforts. Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that the operation will conclude in two days, emphasizing the coordinated efforts with national and international agencies.

Meanwhile, political tensions rose as opposition leaders demanded access to the site, highlighting concerns over government response. Despite panic among workers, officials confirmed no mass departures, maintaining focus on the rescue mission.

