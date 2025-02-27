Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Efforts to rescue eight trapped workers in a collapsed SLBC tunnel ramp up with authorities cutting through the tunnel boring machine. Despite political tensions and worker concerns, the operation is expected to conclude soon. Officials stress coordinated efforts with national and international agencies in the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams are intensifying efforts to save eight people trapped in the SLBC tunnel for over five days, cutting through the tunnel boring machine and removing debris.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad reported progress in clearing a damaged conveyor belt to facilitate rescue efforts. Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that the operation will conclude in two days, emphasizing the coordinated efforts with national and international agencies.

Meanwhile, political tensions rose as opposition leaders demanded access to the site, highlighting concerns over government response. Despite panic among workers, officials confirmed no mass departures, maintaining focus on the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

