Naxalite Arrests Thwart Explosive Threat in Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, four Naxalites were apprehended with explosives intended for attacks on security forces. The arrests were part of a joint operation by CRPF and district police. Confiscated items included gelatin rods and detonators. The suspects planned to target patrolling routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:26 IST
In a decisive operation, four Naxalites were taken into custody in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, as authorities seized a cache of explosive materials that threatened to derail security efforts in the area.
The rebellion-led cadres were reportedly aiming to plant deadly explosives targeting security forces during their patrols in the Chintalnar region.
Enduring a vigilant mission, the joint forces of CRPF and district police intercepted the militia members, averting a major disaster and causing a significant setback to Maoist operations.
