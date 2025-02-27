Naxalite Arrests Thwart Explosive Threat in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive operation, four Naxalites were taken into custody in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, as authorities seized a cache of explosive materials that threatened to derail security efforts in the area.

The rebellion-led cadres were reportedly aiming to plant deadly explosives targeting security forces during their patrols in the Chintalnar region.

Enduring a vigilant mission, the joint forces of CRPF and district police intercepted the militia members, averting a major disaster and causing a significant setback to Maoist operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)