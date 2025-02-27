Left Menu

Venjaramoodu Tragedy: Arrest Made in Chilling Mass Murder

The police have arrested 23-year-old Afan for a mass murder in Venjaramoodu, where he killed his grandmother and four others. After ingesting poison, he was apprehended at the hospital. Afan has been remanded to custody, and his mother remains hospitalized. Legal actions against him have been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:39 IST
The police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a horrific mass murder that occurred four days ago in Venjaramoodu.

Afan, 23, is accused of killing five family members, including his grandmother. He was apprehended at the Government Medical College Hospital after allegedly ingesting poison.

Following medical examination, Afan was remanded to judicial custody while legal proceedings advance. His mother survives with injuries, but further arrests related to the case are forthcoming.

