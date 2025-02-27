Venjaramoodu Tragedy: Arrest Made in Chilling Mass Murder

The police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a horrific mass murder that occurred four days ago in Venjaramoodu.

Afan, 23, is accused of killing five family members, including his grandmother. He was apprehended at the Government Medical College Hospital after allegedly ingesting poison.

Following medical examination, Afan was remanded to judicial custody while legal proceedings advance. His mother survives with injuries, but further arrests related to the case are forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)