Sudan's War: A Powder Keg Ready to Explode
U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk warned of escalating conflict in Sudan, highlighting the increasing risk of famine and mass deaths. Speaking to the Human Rights Council, Turk described Sudan as a powder keg on the verge of explosion into chaos, emphasizing the extreme danger of the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk has issued a stark warning about the escalating conflict in Sudan, cautioning the Human Rights Council in Geneva of the looming threats of widespread famine and mass fatalities.
According to Turk, Sudan is teetering on the brink of catastrophic turmoil, describing it as a 'powder keg' poised to explode into further chaos and violence.
The warning underscores the severe and intensifying nature of the crisis in Sudan, with an unprecedented risk of atrocity crimes and starvation facing the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- war
- escalation
- famine
- U.N.
- Volker Turk
- human rights
- chaos
- atrocities
- crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Uncovers Human Rights Violations by Former Bangladeshi Government
Bangladesh Human Rights Violations: A Grim Exposé
Saudi Arabia Maintains Alcohol Ban for 2034 World Cup Amid Human Rights Concerns
UN Report Exposes Systematic Human Rights Violations During Bangladesh’s 2023 Protests
Human Rights Watch urges Bangladesh's interim govt to uphold impartiality in law enforcement