Sudan's War: A Powder Keg Ready to Explode

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk has issued a stark warning about the escalating conflict in Sudan, cautioning the Human Rights Council in Geneva of the looming threats of widespread famine and mass fatalities.

According to Turk, Sudan is teetering on the brink of catastrophic turmoil, describing it as a 'powder keg' poised to explode into further chaos and violence.

The warning underscores the severe and intensifying nature of the crisis in Sudan, with an unprecedented risk of atrocity crimes and starvation facing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)