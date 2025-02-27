Tate Brothers: Legal Challenges and International Drama

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who were charged with human trafficking in Romania, have departed for the United States. This comes after Romanian authorities lifted the travel restrictions imposed on them as part of the ongoing case, a government official confirmed on Thursday.

The Tates, dual US-British citizens with millions of online followers, were arrested in late 2022 and indicted last year over allegations of luring women to Romania for sexual exploitation; Andrew Tate faces additional rape charges. Both deny the accusations. Although a court ruled in December that procedural errors prevented the case from proceeding to trial, investigations remain active.

Romania's DIICOT acknowledged that travel restrictions had been eased but did not specify at whose request. The Tates remain obligated to comply with judicial summons. Despite setbacks in Romania, the brothers continue to face legal issues in the UK. A UK court recently allowed the seizure of funds for unpaid taxes, a move Andrew Tate criticized as a coordinated attack against him and his brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)