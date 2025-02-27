Left Menu

CBI Achieves Record Case Disposal in 2024: Director Sood's Call for Continued Momentum

CBI Director Praveen Sood announced that the agency successfully disposed of 1,400 cases in 2024, surpassing the 900 new cases registered. During a ceremony at the CBI Academy, Sood emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum in 2025 and highlighted the crucial role of law officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:47 IST
CBI Achieves Record Case Disposal in 2024: Director Sood's Call for Continued Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) disposed of approximately 1,400 cases in 2024, according to Director Praveen Sood. This marks a significant increase compared to the 900 new cases registered that year.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony for newly-recruited law officers at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Sood expressed his satisfaction with the agency's performance and urged senior officers to continue this momentum into 2025. He emphasized the critical role law officers play in the process.

CBI recognized outstanding achievements by newly inducted officers, presenting numerous awards such as the Cornelia Sorabji Trophy to Anubhav Shukla and the Orator's Gavel Trophy to Sanjay Rana. The director highlighted these awards as a testament to the dedication and expertise within the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025