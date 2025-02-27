CBI Achieves Record Case Disposal in 2024: Director Sood's Call for Continued Momentum

In a landmark achievement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) disposed of approximately 1,400 cases in 2024, according to Director Praveen Sood. This marks a significant increase compared to the 900 new cases registered that year.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony for newly-recruited law officers at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Sood expressed his satisfaction with the agency's performance and urged senior officers to continue this momentum into 2025. He emphasized the critical role law officers play in the process.

CBI recognized outstanding achievements by newly inducted officers, presenting numerous awards such as the Cornelia Sorabji Trophy to Anubhav Shukla and the Orator's Gavel Trophy to Sanjay Rana. The director highlighted these awards as a testament to the dedication and expertise within the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)