Tragedy Strikes M23 Rally in Eastern DRC: Grenade Explosions Claim Lives
A rally organized by M23 rebels in Bukavu, Eastern DRC, turned tragic as grenade explosions resulted in 11 fatalities and 65 injuries. Corneille Nangaa, leading the rebel alliance, revealed in a press conference that the grenades matched those used by Burundi's army in Congo. Verification by Reuters remains pending.
A tragic event unfolded in Bukavu, the eastern city of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as explosions rocked a rally orchestrated by M23 rebels, resulting in 11 deaths and wounding 65 others, according to Corneille Nangaa, who heads the rebel alliance inclusive of M23.
Nangaa, in a Thursday press conference, highlighted that the grenades employed in the attack bore similarities to ones used by Burundi's military in Congo, raising suspicions and questions over the origin and motives behind the assault.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently corroborate these claims, leaving several aspects of the incident shrouded in uncertainty as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
