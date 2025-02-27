Tragic Explosions Rock M23 Rally in Eastern Congo: A Fight for Control
At least 11 people died and 65 others were injured when explosions hit an M23 rally in Bukavu, eastern Congo. The M23 rebels accused Congolese authorities of orchestrating the attack. President Felix Tshisekedi condemned the incident as terrorism by foreign forces. The region's conflict involves Rwandan-backed M23 advancing through key cities.
Amid growing tension in eastern Congo, a rally organized by M23 rebel group leaders in Bukavu was tragically disrupted by explosions, resulting in at least 11 deaths and injuring 65 others.
M23, backed by Rwanda, swiftly accused the Congolese authorities of orchestrating the attack, denouncing the Kinshasa regime for alleged plans to exterminate civilian populations. The deaths included a few alleged perpetrators from Kinshasa, two of whom were reportedly apprehended.
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has condemned the attack as a terrorist act perpetrated by foreign forces illegally on Congolese soil, further escalating the regional conflict fueled by Rwanda's military backing of the M23.
