Farmers' Unity Efforts Falter Amid Ongoing Protests

In ongoing efforts to unite major farmer groups, including the Samukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), SKM (Non-political), and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), discussions on Thursday again ended without consensus. These groups endeavor to align their demands, particularly concerning the Minimum Support Price (MSP), but continue to face significant challenges.

Despite the fourth round of unity talks, prominent farmer leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Sarwan Singh Pandher, noted the substantial discord among the groups regarding strategic approaches and demands. The SKM's emphasis on incorporating a draft for a national agricultural policy remains a point of contention.

Meanwhile, the farmers persist with their protests under the banners of SKM (Non-political) and KMM. Seeking government negotiations, the 'Delhi Chalo' march underscores the determination of these groups. Notably, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal endures an extended hunger strike, presenting significant health risks.

