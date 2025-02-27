South Africa Advances Climate Action with Sectoral Emission Targets Review

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has announced the successful conclusion of the first round of consultations on South Africa’s Sectoral Emission Targets (SETs), marking a key milestone in the country’s climate action strategy. These consultations, which gathered input from industry leaders, environmental organizations, and the public, play a vital role in refining South Africa’s approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while fostering economic growth.

A Balanced Approach to Climate Goals and Economic Growth

First introduced for public comment in May 2024, the SETs are designed to provide sector-specific emissions reduction targets that align with the country’s broader climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. By integrating emissions reduction with economic development, the SETs aim to support sustainable job creation in key industries, including energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

“The feedback received has been instrumental in shaping targets that are both ambitious and practical,” said Dr. George on Thursday. “We are committed to ensuring that the final SETs not only drive climate action but also promote green innovation, attract investment, and create employment opportunities across various sectors.”

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is currently incorporating stakeholder feedback into the revised SETs. This inclusive approach ensures that the targets remain effective in mitigating climate change while also being feasible for industries transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Next Steps in the SETs Implementation Process

Following further refinements, the revised SETs will be submitted to the Minister in March 2025, initiating Inter-Ministerial discussions as mandated by section 25(3) of the National Climate Change Act. These discussions will focus on aligning the SETs with South Africa’s national development priorities, ensuring that climate policies are integrated with strategies for economic transformation and job creation.

“The transition to a low-carbon economy presents a significant opportunity for South Africa,” the department noted. “By setting clear emission reduction targets, we can accelerate the shift towards renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, and promote sustainable agriculture—sectors that will drive job creation and long-term economic resilience.”

The DFFE, under the leadership of Dr. George, remains committed to collaboration with stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that the SETs contribute to building a sustainable, low-carbon economy that benefits all South Africans.