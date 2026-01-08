Spanish nationals to be among those released from prison by Venezuela, Spain says

Spanish citizens ‌would be among those released from ⁠prison by Venezuela according to the information Spain is receiving ​and it would ‍be a "very positive step" by Venezuelan authorities, Spain's Foreign ⁠Minister ‌Jose Manuel ⁠Albares said on Thursday.

Venezuela's ‍top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez ​said earlier on Thursday that ⁠a significant number of ⁠both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners would be freed ⁠in the coming hours ⁠as ‌a gesture of peace.

