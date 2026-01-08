Spanish nationals to be among those released from prison by Venezuela, Spain says
Spanish citizens would be among those released from prison by Venezuela according to the information Spain is receiving and it would be a "very positive step" by Venezuelan authorities, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.
Venezuela's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said earlier on Thursday that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners would be freed in the coming hours as a gesture of peace.
