Ladakh to host 6th Khelo India Winter Games from Jan 20; LG reviews arrangements

With Ladakh set to host the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games from January 20 to 26, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the marquee national sporting event.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Lt Governor said the Khelo India winter games present a unique opportunity to promote sports culture and winter tourism in the Union territory, according to an official spokesperson.

During the review, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Moses Kunzang said the games will be held at three venues -- NDS Stadium, Guphuks Pond and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. He said the event will feature figure skating in addition to ice hockey and speed skating.

Kunzang said that an executive committee headed by the chief secretary, along with several functional committees, has been constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the Games. ''Tenders have been floated and arrangements are being made to provide quality accommodation with heating and running water for participants,'' he said.

Around 500 athletes from across the country and nearly 100 technical officials are expected to take part in the event, he added.

The LG emphasised zero compromise on quality, directing officials to provide world-class facilities to the participants. Describing the Games as a prestigious national event, he called for aggressive media outreach to showcase Ladakh at the global level and stressed that the opening ceremony should reflect the region's rich cultural heritage.

Gupta also directed departments to ensure robust logistical and safety arrangements, including transportation, medical facilities and emergency response mechanisms at all venues. He asked officials to conduct regular inspections and mock drills well in advance, keeping in view Ladakh's extreme winter conditions.

He further said the Games should be leveraged to project Ladakh as a premier destination for winter sports, while ensuring community participation and creating a lasting legacy of sports infrastructure and youth engagement in the Union territory.

