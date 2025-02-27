Fugitive Convict Caught After 11 Years on the Run
Ambareesh Ambadasa Natikar, sentenced to life for murdering an on-duty officer, evaded capture for 11 years after escaping from jail. A special police team apprehended him in Pune following a thorough investigation. His arrest closes a significant chapter in Maharashtra's criminal history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A convict who had been on the run for 11 years after escaping from jail in Maharashtra has finally been captured, according to a police statement on Thursday.
Identified as Ambareesh Ambadasa Natikar from Kalaburagi, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 for the murder of a police officer.
Natikar was located and apprehended in Pune by a special team, ending more than a decade of evasion and judicial process avoidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- convict
- captured
- escape
- Maharashtra
- police
- murder
- Karnataka
- judicial
- investigation
- Pune
Advertisement