Fugitive Convict Caught After 11 Years on the Run

A convict who had been on the run for 11 years after escaping from jail in Maharashtra has finally been captured, according to a police statement on Thursday.

Identified as Ambareesh Ambadasa Natikar from Kalaburagi, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 for the murder of a police officer.

Natikar was located and apprehended in Pune by a special team, ending more than a decade of evasion and judicial process avoidance.

