Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Punjab Police Foil BKI Terror Plot

A significant development in Batala saw the Punjab Police intercept a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module linked to Pakistan’s ISI. Following an exchange of fire, a key suspect was killed. Prior arrests led to the dismantling of a network responsible for recent explosive attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:06 IST
Major Breakthrough: Punjab Police Foil BKI Terror Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Punjab Police thwarted a Babbar Khalsa International terror plot linked to Pakistan's ISI, culminating in a shootout in Batala, where a principal accused was fatally shot during police pursuit.

The breakthrough followed arresting two operatives who led authorities to uncover networks implicated in explosive attacks targeting prominent locations in Amritsar and Batala earlier this year.

The operation revealed connections to overseas masterminds, Harvinder Rinda in Pakistan and Happy Passia in the USA, highlighting the international dimensions of the threat, as officers aim to apprehend additional suspects complicit in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025