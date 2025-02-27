Major Breakthrough: Punjab Police Foil BKI Terror Plot

In a significant operation, Punjab Police thwarted a Babbar Khalsa International terror plot linked to Pakistan's ISI, culminating in a shootout in Batala, where a principal accused was fatally shot during police pursuit.

The breakthrough followed arresting two operatives who led authorities to uncover networks implicated in explosive attacks targeting prominent locations in Amritsar and Batala earlier this year.

The operation revealed connections to overseas masterminds, Harvinder Rinda in Pakistan and Happy Passia in the USA, highlighting the international dimensions of the threat, as officers aim to apprehend additional suspects complicit in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)