Maharashtra Expands 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras' to Boost Digital Governance

The Maharashtra government has announced the expansion of its citizen service initiative, termed 'Aple Sarkar Seva Kendras', aiming to bolster digital governance infrastructure under the national CSC 2.0 initiative.

According to a directive from the state's Information and Technology department, the Seva Kendras will be established in every gram panchayat, while larger villages will accommodate at least two such centers. In urban areas, the establishment of centers will depend on population density to ensure comprehensive service coverage.

The Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation will oversee the implementation of these centers, which offer services like Aadhaar facilitation, banking, and bill payments. To enhance efficiency, digital payments have been mandated along with compliance oversight by district collectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)