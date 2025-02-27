Innovating Disaster Response: West Bengal's Pioneering SAR Strategies

West Bengal is taking significant steps to bolster its search and rescue (SAR) capabilities, focusing on policy frameworks, inter-agency cooperation, and leveraging advanced technology, according to a senior government official.

Priyanka Singla, a Special Secretary in the Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department, highlighted these efforts during a seminar organized by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on overcoming search and rescue challenges through modern technology. The seminar is a key component of the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX), a vital platform for knowledge exchange and enhancing emergency response capabilities.

Nivedita Dubey, Regional Executive Director of AAI's Eastern Region, emphasized the importance of improved coordination and communication systems, aimed at ensuring a seamless, efficient SAR operations to save lives during emergencies. The event underscores the collective responsibility of making air travel safer.

