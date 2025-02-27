Left Menu

Arambai Tenggol's Historic Firearm Surrender: A Leap Towards Peace in Manipur

The Meitei group Arambai Tenggol surrendered 246 firearms to security forces in Manipur, marking a significant step towards peace after ethnic violence in the region. This move, alongside assurances from Governor Ajay Bhalla, is expected to restore communal harmony and law in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:39 IST
Arambai Tenggol's Historic Firearm Surrender: A Leap Towards Peace in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, on Thursday, marked a pivotal moment in Manipur's search for peace by surrendering 246 firearms to security forces, police reported. This significant move took place before the deadline set by Governor Ajay Bhalla, following a similar surrender totaling 307 firearms.

Arambai Tenggol's leader, Saikhom Munindro Mangang, highlighted that the surrender was motivated by assurances from Governor Bhalla, which included eradicating illegal opium poppy cultivation, implementing border security, and ensuring the integrity of Manipur. The group also secured provisions for amnesty and movement freedom for its unarmed members.

The voluntary surrender is seen as a step towards restoring peace and law in a state marred by two years of ethnic conflict. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh hailed it as a crucial stride towards reconciliation, showing appreciation for the efforts of national leaders in facilitating this process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025