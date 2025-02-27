Arambai Tenggol's Historic Firearm Surrender: A Leap Towards Peace in Manipur

The Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, on Thursday, marked a pivotal moment in Manipur's search for peace by surrendering 246 firearms to security forces, police reported. This significant move took place before the deadline set by Governor Ajay Bhalla, following a similar surrender totaling 307 firearms.

Arambai Tenggol's leader, Saikhom Munindro Mangang, highlighted that the surrender was motivated by assurances from Governor Bhalla, which included eradicating illegal opium poppy cultivation, implementing border security, and ensuring the integrity of Manipur. The group also secured provisions for amnesty and movement freedom for its unarmed members.

The voluntary surrender is seen as a step towards restoring peace and law in a state marred by two years of ethnic conflict. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh hailed it as a crucial stride towards reconciliation, showing appreciation for the efforts of national leaders in facilitating this process.

(With inputs from agencies.)