Silent Exiles: The Deported Migrants in Panama's Jungle Camps

Migrants deported from the U.S. to Panama's jungle camps face uncertain futures and communication barriers. Lawyers criticize the lack of legal access and asylum screenings in the camps, raising concerns about human rights and mistreatment. Panama and the Trump administration are challenged over these deportation arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:00 IST
Silent Exiles: The Deported Migrants in Panama's Jungle Camps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrants deported from the United States are finding themselves in a communication void at a remote Panamanian jungle camp. The site, known as the "San Vicente" immigration center, has become a holding ground for 112 individuals awaiting potential asylum in Panama or other nations.

Concerns have been voiced about the lack of legal representation for these migrants, highlighted by Lee Gelernt from the American Civil Liberties Union. Recent actions by President Donald Trump's administration have complicated their asylum process, leaving countries like Panama to handle repatriations.

The arrangement with Panama has drawn criticism from human rights watchdogs wary of possible mistreatment, as migrants lack a connection to the country and face uncertain futures. Efforts to provide legal counsel to them have been obstructed, prompting challenges to this practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

