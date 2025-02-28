Left Menu

U.S.-Ukraine Natural Resources Deal: Security Gaps Spark Debate

A U.S.-Ukraine framework agreement grants the U.S. access to Ukraine's natural resources, lacking specific security assurances. The deal involves a 'Reconstruction Investment Fund,' with Ukraine pledging 50% of future resource monetization. However, details on timelines and management remain vague, necessitating further negotiations to address these legal gaps.

Updated: 28-02-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:52 IST
Experts have raised concerns over a U.S.-Ukraine framework agreement that's poised to be signed, granting the U.S. access to Ukrainian natural resources without providing explicit security guarantees. The document, outlining a 'Reconstruction Investment Fund' jointly managed by both nations, leaves many crucial details without clarification.

The framework proposes Ukraine's government to allocate 50% of future monetization of its state-owned natural resources to the fund. Despite its reassuring language, the absence of concrete figures, timelines, and fund management specifics adds uncertainty to the agreement's effectiveness.

This deal's future success heavily depends on negotiations, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for firm U.S. security assurances, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his demand for a $500 billion compensation amid discussions.

