Record Low Migrant Arrests at U.S.-Mexico Border

The U.S.-Mexico border might see a record low in migrant arrests this February, with an estimated 8,500 apprehensions. This follows President Trump's strict immigration policies, including an asylum ban. The American Civil Liberties Union has challenged these policies, citing violations of U.S. and international laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In February, the number of migrants apprehended for illegal crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border is projected to reach a record monthly low, as per a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Border Patrol is expected to arrest about 8,500 migrants by the end of February, according to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. Two additional sources corroborated that the month's total arrests would likely be at or near historically low levels. President Donald Trump has enacted stringent measures to curtail illegal immigration since assuming office, emphasizing that a crackdown was necessary after increased migration levels under former President Joe Biden.

Trump's policy changes include a wide-reaching asylum ban at the border and deploying military forces to bolster security. The American Civil Liberties Union recently sued the Trump administration, arguing that the asylum ban contravenes U.S. laws and international treaties. The administration has also made agreements with Mexico and Central American countries to accept deported migrants and relocated some to a camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Comparatively, February's projected arrests would mark a significant decrease from the 141,000 arrests in February 2024 and 29,000 in January.

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

