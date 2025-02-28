Court Orders ASI to Clean Jama Masjid but Denies Whitewashing
The Allahabad High Court instructed the ASI to clean the Jama Masjid premises in Sambhal but declined the request for whitewashing. The decision followed an application by the mosque's management committee. A team was ordered to inspect and provide a report. The court emphasized maintaining law and order during the cleaning.
The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean, but not whitewash, the premises of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal. This directive was issued on Friday amid pleas from the mosque's management requesting permission for both cleaning and whitewashing in preparation for Ramzan.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order in response to an application brought by the mosque's committee, which had sought an extensive cleaning and refurbishment of the religious site. In the proceedings, the court instructed the ASI to assess the site promptly, leading to a report based on the inspection findings.
The ASI's report revealed that the mosque's interior features ceramic paint that does not currently necessitate whitewashing. Despite this, senior advocate S F A Naqvi expressed the committee's wish for whitewashing and lighting enhancements. While denying these requests, the court instructed the ASI to undertake cleaning operations, including dust removal and grass clearance, ensuring minimal disruption and upholding order during the process.
