Court Grants Bail to BJP Leader PC George in Hate Speech Case

BJP leader PC George, embroiled in a hate speech controversy, has been granted bail by an Erattupetta court. His bail comes after the Kerala High Court denied his anticipatory bail, leading George to surrender.

The High Court had previously commented that granting bail would send the wrong societal message. George, a former MLA, faces allegations of making inflammatory comments against a minority during a TV discussion.

The complaint, filed by Muhamed Shihab of the Muslim Youth League, accuses George of inciting religious tension. He was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act for promoting religious enmity and public disruption.

