Language Policy Dispute Sparks Tensions in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi criticized the state's two-language policy, claiming it limits opportunities for youth and makes the southern region feel neglected. This led to a heated response from the ruling DMK, accusing him of stirring division and overlooking Tamil Nadu's progress in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has recently fueled a heated debate by criticizing the state's two-language policy, describing it as restrictive and detrimental to the youth in southern Tamil Nadu. During his visit to Tuticorin and Tirunelveli, Ravi engaged with local community leaders and highlighted the missed opportunities due to the language policy.

The governor's comments, shared on his official 'X' account, emphasized the rich resources in the region and the strong potential for growth and industrialization. However, he noted a prevailing sense of being overlooked, which he attributes to the rigid language policy. Ravi remarked on the significant demand for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

The ruling DMK responded swiftly, with Law Minister S Regupathy accusing Ravi of spreading hatred against Tamil culture. Regupathy defended the achievements of Tamil Nadu in education and economy, suggesting that the Governor's statements were dismissive of the state's strides and played into the alleged attempts by the Centre to impose Hindi through the NEP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

