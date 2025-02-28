Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Suspect in Swargate Bus Incident Arrested
Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of raping a woman in a Pune bus, was arrested after a search using drones and sniffer dogs. Found in a paddy field, his arrest followed a request for water at a local house. Security audits for Swargate bus depot are planned, and charges are pending.
A 37-year-old man, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of raping a woman aboard a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station, has been apprehended by the police. The arrest was made after an intensive search operation involving drones and sniffer dogs.
The Pune police located Gade, a known history-sheeter, in a paddy field near his native Shirur tehsil, following a tip-off. The fugitive's capture was facilitated after he sought food and water at a local residence, an act that led to his discovery and subsequent capture by authorities.
Pune's police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, noted the community's assistance in the search and confirmed that plans are in place to present Gade in court. A safety audit of the Swargate bus depot has been concluded, with further action coordinated with transport officials to prevent future incidents.
