EU-India Strategic Defence Partnership: A New Era

The European Union is actively pursuing a security and defense agreement with India, aligning these efforts with its existing alliances with Japan and South Korea. This move, conveyed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signifies a crucial initiative ahead of her in-depth discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a public address, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of elevating the EU-India strategic partnership to counter geopolitical challenges. She highlighted security as a fundamental component of this new alliance, intending to combat threats such as cross-border terrorism and cyber-attacks, as well as protect critical infrastructure.

Following these developments, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, held talks with the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, focusing on bolstering maritime ties and exploring industrial cooperation opportunities. These discussions are pivotal in advancing the participation of European defense companies in India.

