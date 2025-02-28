Left Menu

EU-India Strategic Defence Partnership: A New Era

The EU is considering a security partnership with India, akin to those with Japan and South Korea, to tackle common threats. This announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aims to enhance the EU-India strategic alliance through collaboration in defense, cybersecurity, and maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:02 IST
EU-India Strategic Defence Partnership: A New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union is actively pursuing a security and defense agreement with India, aligning these efforts with its existing alliances with Japan and South Korea. This move, conveyed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signifies a crucial initiative ahead of her in-depth discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a public address, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of elevating the EU-India strategic partnership to counter geopolitical challenges. She highlighted security as a fundamental component of this new alliance, intending to combat threats such as cross-border terrorism and cyber-attacks, as well as protect critical infrastructure.

Following these developments, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, held talks with the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, focusing on bolstering maritime ties and exploring industrial cooperation opportunities. These discussions are pivotal in advancing the participation of European defense companies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025