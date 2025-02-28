U.S. and Ukraine Ink Unprecedented Resource Access Deal Tied to Security
A framework agreement grants the U.S. access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for security commitments. Despite anticipated signing, legal gaps remain. U.S. commitment is declared non-binding. Ukraine sees compromised deal sans concrete security assurances from the U.S. Talks aim to finalize details for formal treaty.
The United States and Ukraine are poised to finalize an unprecedented framework agreement that outlines U.S. access to Ukrainian natural resources tied to security commitments. Legal experts, citing Reuters, highlight that while the agreement offers reassurances, it lacks concrete security guarantees sought by Ukraine.
Despite this, the deal is expected to be signed between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It details Ukraine's commitment to contribute 50% of future resource monetization to a joint fund, though specifics, including amounts and timeline, remain undisclosed.
This framework has drawn attention for its novel approach and potential political impacts, particularly concerning Ukraine's aspirations of EU membership. However, experts note the absence of a dispute mechanism and lingering uncertainty regarding U.S. governmental authority in fund management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
