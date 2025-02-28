Unauthorized Boarding Sparks Maritime Alert in Singapore Strait
A crew member on the Basset, a Singapore-registered chemical tanker, was injured during an unauthorized boarding in the Singapore Strait. The individual was evacuated and treated, while officials secured the vessel. The incident highlights the persistent issue of ship-related robberies in the region.
In a maritime incident within the treacherous waters of the Singapore Strait, a crew member aboard the Singapore-registered chemical tanker, the Basset, was injured during an unauthorized boarding on Friday morning.
The Singapore port authority reported that the maritime incident, occurring at 6:50 a.m., necessitated a medical evacuation for the injured individual. To ensure the Basset's safety, the Police Coast Guard conducted a comprehensive sweep upon its entry into Singapore Territorial Waters.
This occurrence underscores a persistent challenge, as armed robbery against ships remains a prevalent concern in the region. With 61 reported cases last year and 58 in 2023, authorities remain vigilant to ensure safe navigation and the well-being of maritime crews.
(With inputs from agencies.)
