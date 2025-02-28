Unauthorized Boarding Sparks Maritime Alert in Singapore Strait

In a maritime incident within the treacherous waters of the Singapore Strait, a crew member aboard the Singapore-registered chemical tanker, the Basset, was injured during an unauthorized boarding on Friday morning.

The Singapore port authority reported that the maritime incident, occurring at 6:50 a.m., necessitated a medical evacuation for the injured individual. To ensure the Basset's safety, the Police Coast Guard conducted a comprehensive sweep upon its entry into Singapore Territorial Waters.

This occurrence underscores a persistent challenge, as armed robbery against ships remains a prevalent concern in the region. With 61 reported cases last year and 58 in 2023, authorities remain vigilant to ensure safe navigation and the well-being of maritime crews.

