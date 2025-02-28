Left Menu

Scrap Dealer's Family Considers Leaving Malvan Amidst Controversy

In Malvan, Maharashtra, a scrap dealer's rented shop was demolished after allegations of anti-India slogans following a cricket match, leading the family to consider relocating. The demolition occurred amidst legal disputes and local complaints, as the family faces community backlash and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:39 IST
  • India

In Malvan, Maharashtra, local controversy has erupted as a scrap dealer's shop was demolished following accusations of shouting anti-India slogans after a cricket match. The incident has prompted the family to consider relocating to ensure their safety amidst growing community backlash.

Tensions flared after a Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, leading to allegations against the scrap dealer and his family. Subsequently, the Malvan Municipal Council tore down the shop deemed unauthorized due to local resident complaints about debris, coinciding with the aftermath of the accusations.

Despite the family's claims of peaceful residency for over two decades, they face significant legal and social challenges. The police are currently conducting an investigation as the family grapples with decisions about their future in the coastal town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

