Left Menu

Mystery Abduction at Wagah: Family's Plight Unfolds

A Hindu youth named Om Prakash Kumar was reportedly abducted at the Wagah border in Pakistan while en route to India for a pilgrimage. His sister Nirmala has appealed to the Pakistani authorities for his safe return. The incident highlights the challenges faced by pilgrims from Sindh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:57 IST
Mystery Abduction at Wagah: Family's Plight Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Hindu youth named Om Prakash Kumar was allegedly abducted at the Wagah border mere minutes before crossing into India for a pilgrimage. His sister, Nirmala, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Pakistan Army chief and government for his safe return, as the family remains distraught.

The incident occurred on February 21 at the immigration office on the Lahore side. Nirmala and her family reside in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, and were set to travel to the Ganga for religious purposes. Unidentified men in plain clothes reportedly took Kumar away after questioning him and confiscating his passport and mobile phone.

In a video shared by social worker Shiva Kachi, Nirmala described the emotional turmoil the family faces, with no government response since Kumar's disappearance. Sindh hosts many pilgrims, given its significant Hindu population, and this incident sheds light on their vulnerable position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025