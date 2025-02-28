Mystery Abduction at Wagah: Family's Plight Unfolds

A Hindu youth named Om Prakash Kumar was allegedly abducted at the Wagah border mere minutes before crossing into India for a pilgrimage. His sister, Nirmala, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Pakistan Army chief and government for his safe return, as the family remains distraught.

The incident occurred on February 21 at the immigration office on the Lahore side. Nirmala and her family reside in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, and were set to travel to the Ganga for religious purposes. Unidentified men in plain clothes reportedly took Kumar away after questioning him and confiscating his passport and mobile phone.

In a video shared by social worker Shiva Kachi, Nirmala described the emotional turmoil the family faces, with no government response since Kumar's disappearance. Sindh hosts many pilgrims, given its significant Hindu population, and this incident sheds light on their vulnerable position.

(With inputs from agencies.)