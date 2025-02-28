Raksha Mantri Urges Youth to Embrace Scientific Temper & Frontier Technologies at Vigyan Vaibhav 2025

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has called upon the youth to cultivate a scientific temperament and excel in emerging technologies by leveraging the world-class infrastructure being established across India due to the Government’s proactive efforts. He made these remarks while inaugurating Vigyan Vaibhav 2025, a two-day science and technology festival in Hyderabad, Telangana, organized as part of National Science Day celebrations on February 28, 2025.

Highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare, Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized that conflicts are shifting from hardware-based to software-driven strategies. He stressed the need for India to take the lead in transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, and Clean-tech. “India’s strength and security in adverse situations will depend on our ability to develop solutions to critical technological challenges. Our youth must embrace scientific inquiry, critical thinking, and go beyond conventional approaches,” he stated.

Quoting former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, he reiterated, “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it but use it for the betterment of society.”

Government’s Commitment to Scientific Advancement

The Raksha Mantri reaffirmed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s dedication to leveraging modern technology for national security and development. He noted that India’s youth hold immense potential, and the Government is committed to channeling their capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, a fully developed India. He also highlighted the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to revolutionize science education by fostering creativity, critical thinking, and innovation.

The theme for National Science Day 2025, ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’, reflects this vision. Shri Rajnath Singh described the theme as a representation of New India’s ambition to progress through scientific excellence and innovation.

Hyderabad: A Hub of Scientific Excellence

Telangana Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy, speaking at the event, underscored Hyderabad’s long-standing reputation as a center of scientific and technological advancements. He urged young participants of Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 to dream big and embrace innovation with passion.

As part of the event, a grand exhibition welcomed over 30,000 students, featuring more than 200 exhibition stalls. The exhibition showcased cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and leading Indian industries. The initiative aimed to ignite curiosity, inspire innovation, and encourage young minds to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers, nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technopreneurs.

A Collaborative Effort for a Scientific Future

The event was attended by key figures in the scientific and defence community, including Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat; President of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Dr. G Satheesh Reddy; senior DRDO officials, CMDs of PSUs, and industry leaders.

Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 is a collaborative effort between DRDO, AeSI, and the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence to commemorate National Science Day in honor of Sir CV Raman and his groundbreaking scientific contributions. The event serves as a platform for policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, academicians, and young innovators to discuss and showcase advancements shaping the future of India.

As India progresses towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 reinforces the message that the nation’s path to self-reliance and global leadership is paved with scientific excellence, innovation, and collaboration.