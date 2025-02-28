Upcoming Global Events: From Politics to Culture
A comprehensive calendar of upcoming global events spanning political, social, cultural, and economic gatherings around the world. Highlights include major diplomatic visits, international cultural festivals, political elections, and council meetings. This diary provides insights into key events shaping international relations and global policies through March and April 2025.
The global calendar is packed with significant events over the coming months, ranging from political visits and major elections to cultural festivals that draw international attention. The diary highlights diplomatic engagements with world leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India.
Cultural festivities such as the Venice Carnival and Mardi Gras punctuate the schedule, offering colorful celebrations amidst the political proceedings. Meanwhile, key economic forums like the Meeting on WTO budget in Geneva and G20 finance meetings in Washington are slated to address pressing global economic issues.
Social and economic agendas also dominate the upcoming months, with International Women's Day and International Day for Ear and Hearing marking causes of global significance. The diary illustrates a world abuzz with activities that span borders and disciplines, reflecting a dynamic and interconnected global society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
