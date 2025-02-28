Left Menu

Love Transcends Bars: Nael Barghouti's Symbolic Gesture

Nael Barghouti, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israel, was deported to Egypt upon release, unable to reunite with his wife. In a poignant gesture, he sent her a second wedding ring. His release is part of a prisoner exchange, underscoring the ongoing tensions and personal sacrifices involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:55 IST
Nael Barghouti, recognized as the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israel, was recently released but deported to Egypt, preventing his anticipated reunion with his wife, Eman Nafe. In a symbolic act of love, Barghouti sent Nafe a second wedding ring engraved with their names.

Barghouti, initially jailed for life in 1978 for the killing of an Israeli bus driver, was caught up in a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, which saw the release of 620 Palestinian detainees in exchange for four Israeli hostages. His story highlights the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israel enforcing strict conditions barring his return to the West Bank.

Nafe, who had also served ten years in prison, remains in the West Bank, facing obstacles such as travel restrictions. Despite these challenges, the couple's bond persists, emphasizing a personal narrative amid broader geopolitical tensions. Israeli authorities were unavailable for comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

