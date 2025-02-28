Greece's Tempe Train Tragedy: Unrelenting Protests Demand Justice

Protesters clashed with riot police in central Athens as thousands took to the streets to mark the second anniversary of a tragic train crash in Tempe, Greece. Demonstrators demanded justice for the 57 lives lost, turning the anniversary into a national reckoning of institutional failures.

The protests, some of the largest since Greece's debt crisis, were driven by public frustration over perceived government inaction. Despite assurances from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, public dissatisfaction has bolstered support for anti-establishment parties as calls for accountability grow louder.

The Tempe disaster exposed critical transport system flaws, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure and safety. As memorials honor victims, families and citizens continue their quest for truth, urging a focus on remembrance and justice rather than politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)