Amit Shah's Crucial Security Review in Manipur Amid Ongoing Turmoil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will head a critical meeting on Saturday to assess the security situation in Manipur, marking the first such review since President's rule was imposed in the state. This high-stakes meeting follows prolonged ethnic violence that has resulted in 250 deaths since May 2023.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with senior officials from the Manipur government, Army, and paramilitary forces, will be present at the meeting to discuss the steps needed to restore normalcy. President's rule took effect on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaving the state assembly under suspended animation.

The meeting comes on the heels of a February 20 deadline issued for surrendering illegal arms, successfully yielding over 300 weapons. Despite efforts, permanent peace remains elusive, with the Central government endeavoring to bring conflicting parties to the negotiation table.

(With inputs from agencies.)