Murder Mystery Unfolds: PRD Jawan Among Two Arrested in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the arrest of two individuals, including a Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan, has unravelled a tragic murder case. The body of 21-year-old Jatin was discovered on February 23 within a sack at the roadside, sparking an investigation by local authorities.

According to Manoj Kumar Awasthi, Superintendent of Police (Rural), the investigation unearthed that Shyamveer, 50, had a personal relationship with Jatin. The deceased had reportedly been pressing Shyamveer for physical relations, which led to tensions. Shyamveer and his brother Jaiveer subsequently strangled Jatin, concealed his body in a sack, and discarded it by the roadside.

After thorough investigation, the accused brothers were apprehended and charged. The PRD, responsible for maintaining public order and safety, now sees one of its own embroiled in this grave crime, highlighting the complexities within community structures.

