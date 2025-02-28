Left Menu

Murder Mystery Unfolds: PRD Jawan Among Two Arrested in Shahjahanpur

Two suspects, including a PRD jawan, have been arrested for the murder of Jatin in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The body was found on February 23, leading to a case against unknown assailants. Investigation revealed that personal tensions with Shyamveer, one of the accused, led to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:34 IST
Murder Mystery Unfolds: PRD Jawan Among Two Arrested in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the arrest of two individuals, including a Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan, has unravelled a tragic murder case. The body of 21-year-old Jatin was discovered on February 23 within a sack at the roadside, sparking an investigation by local authorities.

According to Manoj Kumar Awasthi, Superintendent of Police (Rural), the investigation unearthed that Shyamveer, 50, had a personal relationship with Jatin. The deceased had reportedly been pressing Shyamveer for physical relations, which led to tensions. Shyamveer and his brother Jaiveer subsequently strangled Jatin, concealed his body in a sack, and discarded it by the roadside.

After thorough investigation, the accused brothers were apprehended and charged. The PRD, responsible for maintaining public order and safety, now sees one of its own embroiled in this grave crime, highlighting the complexities within community structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025