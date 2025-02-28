Conflict Intensifies: Sudan's Military Intercepts Key RSF Supplies

Forces allied with the Sudanese army claimed they intercepted a significant convoy of military supplies intended for the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur, escalating the ongoing conflict. However, the RSF refuted these claims, labeling them as false and unsubstantiated.

The Joint Forces, consisting of former rebel groups aligned with the Sudanese military, accused the RSF of planning to use the supplies for indiscriminate shelling in critical areas including al-Fashir. The RSF has repeatedly attacked regions such as famine-affected Zamzam camp.

The clash between Sudan's military and RSF has intensified since April 2023, amid efforts for a transition to civilian governance, leading to alarming humanitarian issues. Concerns grow over starvation risks as U.N. officials warn of potential escalation.

