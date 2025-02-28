Delhi High Court Dismisses Heirs' Plea Over Bikaner House Rent

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition brought forth by the heirs of the late Bikaner ruler, Dr Karni Singh, seeking overdue rent from the Centre for Bikaner House. Justice Sachin Datta ruled that the government of Rajasthan holds 'full and absolute rights' over the property in question. The court found that the 'Estate of late Maharaja Dr Karni Singh' failed to demonstrate any legal entitlement over Bikaner House, nor any valid claim for arrears from the Centre.

The heirs' plea sought rent arrears for the period between 1991 and 2014. They argued that when Bikaner House, initially developed by Dr Karni Singh's predecessor between 1922 and 1949, was taken over, the Government of India communicated in 1951 that one-third of the rent from the property would be remitted to the Maharaja's Estate. However, these payments were halted by the Centre following Singh's death in 1991.

In a judgment delivered on February 24, the court concluded that the payments were made on an ex-gratia basis and could not be claimed as an entitlement by the heirs. The Centre eventually vacated Bikaner House in 2014, complying with a Supreme Court order in response to a suit filed by the state of Rajasthan for possession of the property. 'After the death of Dr Karni Singh, his heirs cannot claim these payments as a matter of legal right,' the court stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)