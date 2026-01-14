Left Menu

Infosys Denies Employee Detention by US Authorities Amid Viral Claims

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh dismissed rumors of an Infosys employee being detained by US authorities, following viral social media claims. In reality, an employee was denied US entry months ago and was repatriated to India. The incident highlights visa-related challenges faced by India's IT industry in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh refuted viral social media reports on Wednesday about an Infosys employee allegedly detained by US authorities, stating no such apprehension occurred. During the company's Q3 earnings call, Parekh responded to inquiries regarding these claims.

Parekh clarified that several months prior, an employee was denied entry to the US and sent back to India, contrasting with circulating online stories. These rumors arose after a social media post, detailing an incident involving an Infosys employee and an alleged interaction with US immigration authorities, went viral.

This situation underscores broader visa-related issues faced by Indian IT companies in the US, compounded by tighter scrutiny on the H-1B visa program and rising costs. As India's IT sector navigates these challenges, the US remains its largest market.

