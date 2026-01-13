Supreme Court Demands Justification for Shabir Shah's Extended Detention

The Supreme Court has called on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide substantial evidence justifying the prolonged detention of Shabir Ahmed Shah, a Kashmiri separatist leader. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta queried the justification for Shah's detainment surpassing six years, demanding documented evidence such as speeches and other pertinent facts.

Shah's counsel, Colin Gonsalves, asserted that Shah's actions were non-violent and politically driven, highlighting his dialogues with several former prime ministers to address Kashmir's issues. Despite his multiple imprisonments, Gonsalves emphasized Shah's role as a spokesperson for peace and reconciliation, not violence.

The NIA, represented by Siddharth Luthra, has been tasked to present further details, with the Supreme Court scheduled to reconvene on Shah's bail plea soon. Luthra admitted to logistical hurdles in gathering all necessary documents, indicating their dispersion among various agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and state police.