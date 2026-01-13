Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Justification for Shabir Shah's Extended Detention

The Supreme Court questioned the NIA's justification for Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's extended detention. Shah's bail plea highlights his advocacy for Kashmiris' aspirations without instigating violence. The court requires more evidence and has scheduled further hearings. Shah's involvement in terror funding allegations was emphasized, yet not adequately substantiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:54 IST
Supreme Court Demands Justification for Shabir Shah's Extended Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide substantial evidence justifying the prolonged detention of Shabir Ahmed Shah, a Kashmiri separatist leader. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta queried the justification for Shah's detainment surpassing six years, demanding documented evidence such as speeches and other pertinent facts.

Shah's counsel, Colin Gonsalves, asserted that Shah's actions were non-violent and politically driven, highlighting his dialogues with several former prime ministers to address Kashmir's issues. Despite his multiple imprisonments, Gonsalves emphasized Shah's role as a spokesperson for peace and reconciliation, not violence.

The NIA, represented by Siddharth Luthra, has been tasked to present further details, with the Supreme Court scheduled to reconvene on Shah's bail plea soon. Luthra admitted to logistical hurdles in gathering all necessary documents, indicating their dispersion among various agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and state police.

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India
2
U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

 Global
3
Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

 United States
4
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026