Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Controversial Detention

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a plea by Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. Angmo claims the detention is arbitrary and a violation of Wangchuk's rights, given his non-violent advocacy for Ladakh's statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has postponed a critical hearing regarding the contentious detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). Scheduled for January 29, 2026, this delay marks another chapter in the ongoing legal saga driven by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who contests his detention.

Angmo has vigorously argued that the authorities manipulated facts, using outdated FIRs and vague accusations to justify Wangchuk's year-long detention. According to her, the measures violate fundamental rights and lack any legitimate legal grounding, effectively punishing him for his environmental and educational work.

Originally detained after a speech in Leh that coincided with violent protests in Ladakh, Wangchuk claims his intentions were misconstrued. Despite categorically condemning the violence, the government persists with charges of incitement. This complex case raises questions about free speech, state authority, and due process, central to India's constitutional fabric.

