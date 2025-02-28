Bangladesh's 'July Warriors': Acknowledging the Struggle for Change

The Bangladesh government officially recognized 1,401 people as 'July warriors,' commending their resilience during last year's mass uprising that resulted in the dethronement of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This recognition marks a significant acknowledgment of the movement's impact.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement led the charge in toppling Hasina's 15-year reign on August 5, causing her to seek refuge in India. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued gazette notifications detailing the injuries sustained by these individuals, categorizing 493 as critically injured and 908 as seriously injured.

Financial assistance will be distributed to the families of those who were killed and the injured, with monthly allowances granted according to their injury classification. A UN report underscored the violence that took place, with estimates of up to 1,400 casualties during the unrest.

