Supreme Court Orders Reinstatement: Empowering Women Judicial Officers
The Supreme Court ruled against the termination of two female judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh, labeling the action as punitive and arbitrary. The court highlighted the necessity of a supportive environment for women in the judiciary, recognizing the impact of pregnancy and miscarriage on their professional lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the termination orders for two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh, describing the dismissals as punitive and arbitrary.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh stressed the importance of a sensitive work environment for women in the judiciary, amid reports of one officer experiencing miscarriage.
The court's detailed judgment also called for greater representation and equality for women in the judiciary, emphasizing that such changes would positively affect judicial decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
