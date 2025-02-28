Supreme Court Orders Reinstatement: Empowering Women Judicial Officers

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the termination orders for two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh, describing the dismissals as punitive and arbitrary.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh stressed the importance of a sensitive work environment for women in the judiciary, amid reports of one officer experiencing miscarriage.

The court's detailed judgment also called for greater representation and equality for women in the judiciary, emphasizing that such changes would positively affect judicial decision-making.

