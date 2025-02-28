Eurozone Payments Paralyzed: ECB Faces System Breakdown Fallout

Banks faced significant challenges processing payments this Friday following a critical collapse in the European Central Bank's system, underpinning trillions of euros in financial transactions. The ECB announced on Thursday night that the seven-hour outage affecting its payment system had been resolved, although significant disruptions continued.

The Target 2 system, crucial for settling over three trillion euros daily, suffered a malfunction, halting billions in trades and bank payments, including wages and welfare transfers. Germany's Bundesbank acknowledged the delays might extend for hours. Clearstream, handling substantial securities transactions, cited continued fallout.

Despite services being largely restored by Friday morning, the incident leaves a mark on the ECB's credibility. The outage, attributed to a 'hardware defect,' highlights vulnerabilities in the euro zone's financial backbone. The ECB reassured a return to normalcy, urging banks to queue payments for settlement.

