Eurozone Payments Paralyzed: ECB Faces System Breakdown Fallout

On Friday, banks grappled with processing payments after the ECB's system experienced a massive outage, disrupting transactions worth trillions. Despite fixing it after seven hours, delays persisted, impacting wages and financial trades. The ECB deemed the fault a hardware issue, raising concerns about digital payment system reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Banks faced significant challenges processing payments this Friday following a critical collapse in the European Central Bank's system, underpinning trillions of euros in financial transactions. The ECB announced on Thursday night that the seven-hour outage affecting its payment system had been resolved, although significant disruptions continued.

The Target 2 system, crucial for settling over three trillion euros daily, suffered a malfunction, halting billions in trades and bank payments, including wages and welfare transfers. Germany's Bundesbank acknowledged the delays might extend for hours. Clearstream, handling substantial securities transactions, cited continued fallout.

Despite services being largely restored by Friday morning, the incident leaves a mark on the ECB's credibility. The outage, attributed to a 'hardware defect,' highlights vulnerabilities in the euro zone's financial backbone. The ECB reassured a return to normalcy, urging banks to queue payments for settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

