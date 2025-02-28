Govt Urges States to Maximize Wheat and Rabi Crop Procurement for Upcoming Marketing Seasons

The Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, chaired a crucial meeting with State Food Secretaries today to discuss procurement strategies for the upcoming Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2025-26 and Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25. The primary focus of the meeting was to ensure proactive efforts by States in maximizing wheat and Rabi crop procurement to bolster food security and enhance agricultural sustainability.

Procurement Targets and Key Estimates

Several factors, including weather forecasts, production estimates, and state-level preparedness, were reviewed to set realistic procurement targets. Based on thorough deliberations, the following estimates were finalized:

Wheat Procurement (RMS 2025-26): Target set at 310 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT).

Paddy Procurement (KMS 2024-25 - Rabi Crop): Equivalent to 70 LMT of rice.

Coarse Grains and Millets (Shri Anna): Estimated procurement of 16 LMT to promote crop diversification and improve nutritional intake.

State Initiatives and Best Practices

To strengthen the efficiency of procurement operations, States and Union Territories (UTs) were encouraged to focus on millet procurement, aligning with the national objective of diversifying crop patterns for enhanced nutritional benefits.

The meeting also covered key reforms and technological advancements aimed at modernizing the public distribution system:

Proposed Reforms in TPDS Control Order: Enhancing transparency and efficiency in Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

SMART PDS & E-KYC Implementation: Leveraging technology to streamline beneficiary verification and distribution.

Mapper SoP and Jan Poshan Kendras: Improving tracking mechanisms and nutritional outreach programs.

Infrastructure Development at Procurement Centers: Strengthening warehousing and storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Innovations in Foodgrain Management and Supply Chain Optimization

The Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) briefed attendees on the pledge financing initiative through e-NWRs (Electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipts), facilitating easier access to credit for farmers. The Government of Telangana shared best practices in foodgrain management systems, demonstrating efficiency in procurement and storage operations.

Additionally, the Government of Gujarat presented its model of automation in supply chain management for the Public Distribution System (PDS), emphasizing improved tracking, efficiency, and reduced leakages. The States were encouraged to optimize the utilization of godowns constructed by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) under India’s largest grain storage initiative.

Participation and Collaboration

The high-level meeting saw the participation of Food Secretaries from various States and Union Territories, along with representatives from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), India Meteorological Department, and Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The discussions underscored the Government’s commitment to strengthening food security mechanisms, ensuring efficient procurement, and modernizing food distribution systems across the country.