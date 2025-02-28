Dramatic Manhunt Leads to Capture in Pune Bus Rape Case

A 37-year-old man was apprehended for the alleged rape of a woman on a parked state transport bus at Pune's Swargate depot. This arrest followed a massive manhunt which utilized drones, sniffer dogs, and thirteen police teams alongside human intelligence.

Police captured Dattatray Ramdas Gade in an agricultural field using aerial and thermal imaging technology. Gade, a known criminal figure, had fled after the incident but was discovered hiding near his native village.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with government officials urging for the implementation of stricter laws to protect women and children. The incident has reignited discussions over safety audits and legal reforms as political parties debate the delayed Shakti bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)