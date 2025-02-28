Left Menu

Dramatic Manhunt Leads to Capture in Pune Bus Rape Case

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on a parked bus in Pune, India. The extensive manhunt involved drones, sniffer dogs, and meticulous police work to track him down. The incident has sparked heated debates over safety measures and legal actions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man was apprehended for the alleged rape of a woman on a parked state transport bus at Pune's Swargate depot. This arrest followed a massive manhunt which utilized drones, sniffer dogs, and thirteen police teams alongside human intelligence.

Police captured Dattatray Ramdas Gade in an agricultural field using aerial and thermal imaging technology. Gade, a known criminal figure, had fled after the incident but was discovered hiding near his native village.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with government officials urging for the implementation of stricter laws to protect women and children. The incident has reignited discussions over safety audits and legal reforms as political parties debate the delayed Shakti bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

