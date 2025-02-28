Left Menu

Family Trio Arrested for Forcing Religious Conversion and Deception

A man and his two sons were arrested on charges of deceiving a woman into marriage under a false identity and coercing her to convert religions. The woman reported that Ahsan falsely posed as Rahul to marry her, later demanding conversion and subjecting her to harassment, including forced pregnancy termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Ahsan and his two sons have been detained by local authorities for allegedly deceiving a woman into marriage under a false identity and coercing her into religious conversion.

According to the woman's complaint, filed on Wednesday, she met Ahsan six years ago. He introduced himself as Rahul and promised employment assistance. Shortly after, they married at an Arya Samaj temple. Upon discovering his true identity and religion, disputes erupted between them.

She accused Ahsan, his father Akhlaq, and brother Imran of pressuring her to convert to Islam and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment, including forced termination of pregnancies. A case is filed against the trio under various Indian Penal Code sections and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

